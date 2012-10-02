Noblanco

Elephant Icon

Noblanco
Noblanco
Hire Me
  • Save
Elephant Icon elephant double gray icon double e graphic
Download color palette

Abstraction from illustration to use like icon.

71cc36d126d78312af1555ec8dc6d73c
Rebound of
Elephant T-shirt
By Noblanco
View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Noblanco
Noblanco
Welcome to the tiny (one-man) studio with big ideas.
Hire Me

More by Noblanco

View profile
    • Like