Toxic Clown

Toxic Clown toxic clown t-shirt print for zimtstern lettering logo shirt apparel lg illustration 15 years collection
«Toxic Grock» – T-shirt Print for the Zimtstern 15th Anniversary Collection, Young Boys, Winter 2010
More here: http://www.lukas-gerber.ch/15-Years-Zimtstern-Collection

