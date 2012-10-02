Phil Matthews

Proposal Form Template

Phil Matthews
Phil Matthews
  • Save
Proposal Form Template proposal quote form template project
Download color palette

I've always just sent my quotes to clients in plain text via e-mail but I've always thought they could be spruced up a bit so I'm working on a template that I'll be able to edit and export as a PDF.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Phil Matthews
Phil Matthews

More by Phil Matthews

View profile
    • Like