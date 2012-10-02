Brad Colbow

I've always hated next/previous buttons for pagination since it always seems visually imbalanced. Back/Forward has the same problem. I've thought about using Back/Next but that just seems awkward. So on my new site I'm just going for it and making a "Nextious" button to balance out the Previous button.

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
