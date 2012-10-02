Chuck Mallott

Drow

Drow
This is where I introduce the concept of a "drow". It is a made up term for a table row that expands with a drawer. We kept messing up trying to say "drawer row" and it just morphed into "drow".

So, there you have it.

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
