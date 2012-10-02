Luma Vine

Arby's

Luma Vine
Luma Vine
  • Save
Arby's arbys roast beef logo update refresh brand typography lettering
Download color palette

Custom lettering. This is the refresh direction that should have been.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Luma Vine
Luma Vine

More by Luma Vine

View profile
    • Like