Charles Santoso

We Omnom Sushi

Charles Santoso
Charles Santoso
  • Save
We Omnom Sushi charles santoso personal illustration
Download color palette

"We Omnom Sushi" for the 'Daily Sushi' tumblr :) Enjoy!

You can view a larger image in my FB page: https://www.facebook.com/artofcharlessantoso

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Charles Santoso
Charles Santoso

More by Charles Santoso

View profile
    • Like