Sinfobie Spaceship T-shirt

Sinfobie Spaceship T-shirt t-shirt illustration spaceship space rocket dribbble
Illustration for a promotional t-shirt of the debut album "Sinfobie" of the italian rap duo Soulcè & Teddy Nuvolari. You can find the complete artwork and the packaging of that album here: http://bit.ly/SZyEmG .

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
