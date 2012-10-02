Jacob Rosenburg

Aristocrats fantasy baseball team logo

Jacob Rosenburg
Jacob Rosenburg
Hire Me
  • Save
Aristocrats fantasy baseball team logo a navy gold fancy
Download color palette

Decided to go in a different direction with this. Any thoughts?

36ed360ed019955d6a1e3e6d3244d8cc
Rebound of
Aristocrats fantasy baseball team logo
By Jacob Rosenburg
View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Jacob Rosenburg
Jacob Rosenburg
Designer by trade. Butthead by choice.
Hire Me

More by Jacob Rosenburg

View profile
    • Like