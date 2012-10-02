Jack Duncan

Superhero Smoothie

Superhero Smoothie illustration cartoon characters mascots logo
Working on a superhero mascot for a new line of superhero smoothies come out next winter. First draft...Client wants the superhero to be throwing fruits that are used in the drink at the evil doers...

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
