MDS

Mystery Science Theater 3000

MDS
MDS
  • Save
Mystery Science Theater 3000 ios ui dramatic vector photoshop shape layers secret
Download color palette

Working on a "dramatic" interface for a project. (not really for mystery science theater 3000, but any excuse to include that is a good one)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
MDS
MDS
Shape-shifter

More by MDS

View profile
    • Like