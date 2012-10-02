Andrew Hicks

Family Dedication

Family Dedication family dedication fall family dedication hand-drawn look
This was my first take at making something look hand-drawn in Illustrator that is actually not hand-drawn at all (with the exception of the font, which was technically hand-drawn by the one and only Kyle Steed). Pretty happy with how it turned out! The imperfect look was achieved using the Roughen tool in Illustrator CS6.

This was also my first time creating a good tiled background!

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
