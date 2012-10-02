Family Dedication

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This was my first take at making something look hand-drawn in Illustrator that is actually not hand-drawn at all (with the exception of the font, which was technically hand-drawn by the one and only Kyle Steed). Pretty happy with how it turned out! The imperfect look was achieved using the Roughen tool in Illustrator CS6.
This was also my first time creating a good tiled background!