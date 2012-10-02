Noblanco

Red Gort

Red Gort gort red illustration poster graphic
Working on a new poster.
Gort from the movie “The Day the Earth Stood Still” (1951)

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Welcome to the tiny (one-man) studio with big ideas.
