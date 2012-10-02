Friends of Type

This last Sunday @timothygoodman1 (guest art director for the New York Times Book Review section) asked me to contribute a piece for this essay by Ted Widmer here. It was a really good issue jam packed with work from some of my favorite illustrators as well! Go Tim!

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
