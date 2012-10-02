Cindy Suen

My first gif :)

Cindy Suen
Cindy Suen
  • Save
My first gif :) cindy suen logo illustration typography hand lettering birds gif animation
Download color palette

finally had a chance to give my website a new look! feel free to check it out - http://cargocollective.com/cindysuen

9950c10434f41bb1f581e087a8b0bd4e
Rebound of
My new logo?
By Cindy Suen
View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Cindy Suen
Cindy Suen

More by Cindy Suen

View profile
    • Like