Shane Helm

SeenTh.at About Me Page

Shane Helm
Shane Helm
Hire Me
  • Save
SeenTh.at About Me Page user profile me about ticket seenthat interface social sharing network film movies navigation menu followers
Download color palette

A sneak peak of the new SeenTh.at About Me page.

___________________________________________________________
SeenTh.at is an online community where users discuss, recommend and discover movies, as well as organize lists of what they've seen or want to see.

Now in private beta. Sign up now! Invites go out daily.

SIGNUP for private beta testing:
http://seenth.at/

READ about the site on the BLOG:
http://seenth.at/blog/

Shane Helm
Shane Helm
Product Designer for Unfold 🍉
Hire Me

More by Shane Helm

View profile
    • Like