पाणी = Pani (Water) Typography

पाणी = Pani (Water) Typography umbrella handle language indic icon symbol logo expressive typography design calligraphy marathi mother tongue maharashtra india water
Marathi word called 'पाणी = Pani' (water) expressed through typography & visual.

Visual of Umbrella used as I remember using it to enjoy rain in monsoon season & therefore water.

