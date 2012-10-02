Mother Teresa by Mandar Apte

Poster designed on subject of 'Mother Teresa', A Social Activist from India. Poster was designed on Terms of 'No Copy Ad'.

Poster emphases two things absence of Mother (Teresa) as she was demise few years back, Her sarees' 'Kinar' (Saree's Endpoint Embroidery) suggest she is here.

Note: This poster was exhibited in Maharashtra 'State Art' Exhibition which orgnaised by State Government of Maharashtra, India.

(For sake of Brand Indian social organisation called CRY was chosen.)

Read More Details Here: http://designcasestudy.mandarapte.com/illustration/mother-teresa-mandar-apte/