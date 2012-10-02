Poppy Morris

Portfolio Redesign

Poppy Morris
Poppy Morris
  • Save
Portfolio Redesign portfolio website redesign social sharpie
Download color palette

I redesigned my portfolio for starting my final year of University. You can check it out here www.poppydotcom.com

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Poppy Morris
Poppy Morris

More by Poppy Morris

View profile
    • Like