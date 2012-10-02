Jeroen van Meerendonk

Discarded logo

Jeroen van Meerendonk
Jeroen van Meerendonk
  • Save
Discarded logo logo discarded green minimalism
Download color palette

Just a discarded test for a logo.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Jeroen van Meerendonk
Jeroen van Meerendonk

More by Jeroen van Meerendonk

View profile
    • Like