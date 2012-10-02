👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
My brother used to play the first Katamari a lot when I was in high school and there was something so strangely appealing about it. Fun concept, simple/clean visuals and one of the catchiest soundtracks ever. In fact, I'm probably going to listen to it now.
Roll on little prince...
You can check out the full piece here: http://davearmstrongart.blogspot.com/2012/10/the-little-prince.html