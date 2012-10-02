Dave Armstrong

The Little Prince

Dave Armstrong
Dave Armstrong
  • Save
The Little Prince katamari damacy little prince space stars green crown illustration type video game playstation sad home
Download color palette

My brother used to play the first Katamari a lot when I was in high school and there was something so strangely appealing about it. Fun concept, simple/clean visuals and one of the catchiest soundtracks ever. In fact, I'm probably going to listen to it now.

Roll on little prince...

You can check out the full piece here: http://davearmstrongart.blogspot.com/2012/10/the-little-prince.html

2298d6e4ec0b340b8604c2be39e5f742
Rebound of
The Little Prince WIP
By Dave Armstrong
Dave Armstrong
Dave Armstrong

More by Dave Armstrong

View profile
    • Like