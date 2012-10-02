Cláudia Marques

Card

Cláudia Marques
Cláudia Marques
  • Save
Card girly card personal design
Download color palette

This one turned out a bit too girly for me but I like the white with the touch of pink, though. Any thoughts?

Aadc0227f3962bf5e77c1ea3097d3500
Rebound of
Card
By Cláudia Marques
View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Cláudia Marques
Cláudia Marques

More by Cláudia Marques

View profile
    • Like