Olga Vasik

bear sketch

Olga Vasik
Olga Vasik
Hire Me
  • Save
bear sketch sketch bear lines illustration doodle black print
Download color palette

making some sketches for new caviar t-shirt print

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Olga Vasik
Olga Vasik
Lettering, branding and type design. Available for freelance
Hire Me

More by Olga Vasik

View profile
    • Like