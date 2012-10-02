Edi Gil

aPF Pricing Page

Edi Gil
Edi Gil
Hire Me
  • Save
aPF Pricing Page pricing web design clean web design blue lato josefin slab green branding simple pricing page abstract modern
Download color palette

I have a crush on pricing pages.

Fullsize:
http://goo.gl/1quEu

Here I tried abstractly to present roots that grow into one price.

I hope you like it!

Pricing pages can be fun and I think we can present it in more ways then usual.

Cheers,
Gil

Edi Gil
Edi Gil
Product Designer. I code too.
Hire Me

More by Edi Gil

View profile
    • Like