Tomas Jasovsky
Bubble

Icon set (2 of 16)

Tomas Jasovsky
Bubble
Tomas Jasovsky for Bubble
Hire Us
  • Save
Icon set (2 of 16)
Download color palette

Working on some icons for social media web app. First 2 of 16 from last night.

- Put all your data & information in one place (left icon)
- Create, plan & approve content (right one)

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Bubble
Bubble
Hire Us

More by Bubble

View profile
    • Like