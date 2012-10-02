Tim LaSalle

Connect The Dots - Neon Holiday Card

Tim LaSalle
Tim LaSalle
  • Save
Connect The Dots - Neon Holiday Card vortex illustration holiday neon sled seasons greetings
Download color palette

the illustration and text is for the inside of a holiday card, the outside of the card is a connect the dots, but instead of dots they are christmas light bulbs

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Tim LaSalle
Tim LaSalle

More by Tim LaSalle

View profile
    • Like