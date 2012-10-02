Matthias Kampitsch

Mission Select

Mission Select
A very much needed initiative to bring more girls into technical jobs started last week. It’s called “Technikqueens” and funded by OMV.

I did the design and this is a very tiny part to be revealed as the online missions come alive.

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
