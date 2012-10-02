Bojan Janjanin

Zabok

Zabok, Croatia, is my hometown. It still has some old buildings and houses, like the one in the picture. The modern part of the city is evolving but for some reason people still like to use Cooper Black Italic :)

Rebound of
Utah
By Geof Crowl
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
