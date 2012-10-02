Darko Krstevski

IB Conference Madrid

Darko Krstevski
Darko Krstevski
  • Save
IB Conference Madrid madrid conference app icon splash screen iphone
Download color palette

App background and icon that I created for the IB Madrid conference app.
Itunes: http://itunes.apple.com/app/international-baccalaureate/id564240846

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Darko Krstevski
Darko Krstevski

More by Darko Krstevski

View profile
    • Like