William Newton

Photogram Splash

William Newton
William Newton
  • Save
Photogram Splash app splash ios button black and white
Download color palette

Dedicated to the late, great, László Moholy-Nagy:
What if you could create photograms with your phone?
Concept app I've had for a while... implementation would be tricky.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
William Newton
William Newton

More by William Newton

View profile
    • Like