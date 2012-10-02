Karli Ingersoll

Boots script alternate

Boots script alternate script lettering type typography texture
Another script style, a little more bold.

Would love suggestions on placement/style of the "Bakery & Lounge" not convinced this is hitting the mark quite yet.

Rebound of
Boots variation WIP
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Illustration, brand design and murals based in Spokane.
