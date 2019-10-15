Sightseeing tour website

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey dribbblers!
This week I want to share a sneak peek of a travel website I worked on recently.
The main functionality here was finding sightseeing tour routes according to your preferences. I wanted to make the website funky and vivid, so that while looking for the routes, users would also see lots of photos of the places they can visit and get excited for the trips. 🗺 🧳
Let me know what you think about it and hit that “L” to show some love!
