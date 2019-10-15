Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sightseeing tour website

website city nature routes lithuania travel
Hey dribbblers!

This week I want to share a sneak peek of a travel website I worked on recently.

The main functionality here was finding sightseeing tour routes according to your preferences. I wanted to make the website funky and vivid, so that while looking for the routes, users would also see lots of photos of the places they can visit and get excited for the trips. 🗺 🧳

Let me know what you think about it and hit that “L” to show some love!

Be sure to visit @Mediapark to checkout more of our work. Also, you can follow us on Facebook , Instagram and Youtube or drop us a line at hello@mediapark.com.

Oct 15, 2019
