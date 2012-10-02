Lise Statelman

UI Icons

Lise Statelman
Lise Statelman
  • Save
UI Icons ui icons tiny arrow plus copy trash delete search user alert check error settings cloud info logoff email attachment
Download color palette

10x10 pixel icons for the web app. I went tiny. :O

Lise Statelman
Lise Statelman

More by Lise Statelman

View profile
    • Like