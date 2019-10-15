Food Recommendations App UI/UX

Vegans, meat-lovers, raw food enthusiasts — regardless of food preferences, we all wanna get the most out of eating.

Gain a bit of inspiration for your next food-related mobile app and check the way we’ve designed an app for discovering brilliant places to eat at.

A few main ideas:

🍕 Our main goal was to design a product that is super easy to use. Filtering, writing a review — all activities within the app should be done Intuitively and within a short time.

🍚 To help the user quickly find the most relevant meals, it was decided to display the most popular cuisine types as filters.

🍷 A slider UI control greatly eases defining a price range and takes up very little space.

Be it a business trip or vacation,

What is the best way to handle this ‘Where to eat’ dilemma?

