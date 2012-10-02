Espresso recipe book logo

Andrés Rodríguez

Well, this is for a schol work. We have to design a recipe book and as a coffee lover I couldn't let this go. I like type bold and dark as an espresso coffee for this one. Any comments?

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
