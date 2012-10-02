Paul Mullett

Evlution Logo Update

evlution ev electric vehicle logo branding
Moderate makeover of a logo I designed for an electric vehicle website/forum.

Subtle references within the "EV" to plugs (negative space and "E") and pulse/electricity through the top of the E to the V.

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
