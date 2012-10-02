SXSWrpg (Food, Poison, Extra Time)

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This game (http://sxswrpg.com/stream/) was created by my husband and our friend Joseph Carrington to gather tweets using the hashtag #sxswrpg and others like #drinks and #food to give players points and let others know where the action was during SXSW. I created the header and icons. Ray Frenden, http://frenden.com/, lent us a hand and created awesome randomly generated avatars that were activated once a user achieved "beast mode." Written up on PandoDaily: http://pandodaily.com/2012/03/09/sxswrpg-in-which-my-silly-tweets-evolve-into-something-awesome/