Red State, Blue State; History of voting for U.S. President

Red State, Blue State; History of voting for U.S. President
Infographic poster that depicts the Electoral Votes by U.S. States for Republican and Democratic Parties from 1796 to 2008

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
