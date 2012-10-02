AlwaysWinters

always winters logo design
Logo for my identity. The mark was constructed from the triangular forms of A and W. Logotype features the typeface Neutraface (Neutra Text) to communicate a modernist, functional and clean design style.

I'm glad to have been invited to Dribbble, this site is great!

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
    Like