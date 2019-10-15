Lay

Healthy Food Webapp

Lay
Lay
Hire Me
  • Save
Healthy Food Webapp webapplication website design webapps web design overview orange daily advice alimentation nutrition food statistics analytics webapp design webapp dashboard website clean white
Download color palette

Hi!
Do you control your fats proteins and calories?
Healthy eating is about eating smart and enjoying your food. Transform your eating habits with this web application.

We are open to new projects! Contact us: sethbukonen@gmail.com

Lay
Lay
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Lay

View profile
    • Like