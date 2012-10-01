Karl Fernandes

Wedding Invite: Monogram

Karl Fernandes
Karl Fernandes
  • Save
Wedding Invite: Monogram monogram ampersand wedding invite
Download color palette

Monogram that will feature on all of our wedding material: invitation card, RSVP slip, Thank-you cards, Mass booklets, etc.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Karl Fernandes
Karl Fernandes

More by Karl Fernandes

View profile
    • Like