My wife and I are big fans of tradition and customs. Something that has been lost in this digital age. We've wanted to use our family crest, but it doesn't mean anything to us, it's been out of use for so long, there's no attachment to it nor does it represent OUR family - so we set out to create something that is uniquely us. After a lot of introspection we came up with a formal "what our family stands for" and what qualities we want our children to have. Our crest is a representation of that. The design isn't final but it's getting close. Any feedback or critique is welcome.