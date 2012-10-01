Kelsey Spencer

Space Chimp Logo Revamp

logo monkey chimp space astronaut vector
We're working on a revamp of our logo at Space Chimp right now, here's what I've got goin' so far. The big'un on the left is my favorite, but I've also got mischievous alternate type space chimp and a lovely eyes-that-bore-into-your-soul space chimp.

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
