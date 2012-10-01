Florimond Chu

Psychic Wyrm

Psychic Wyrm
Concept art of a mythical creature that lives beneath the desert and hunts by sensing and ambushing helpless travellers. The yin yang thing by the side of the head is the psychic sensory organ it uses to locate prey while it hides under the desert.

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
