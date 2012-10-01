RaiseNoChicken

"B" is for Bob Fossil

"B" is for Bob Fossil design illustration the mighty boosh tv character portrait
Mighty Boosh anyone? Sometime ago I started working on sketches for a Mighty Boosh ABC's book for my niece. I've got most of them sketched, but I put the project on hold when paying work came along. One day I will get them going again.

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
