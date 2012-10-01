Jaston Richter

First shot in the hoop

Jaston Richter
Jaston Richter
  • Save
First shot in the hoop first shot negative space textured gradient typography
Download color palette

Thank you Andrew McClintock for the draft! I look forward to being a part of the Dribbble community...

View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Jaston Richter
Jaston Richter
Like