Dailycost Website

My first iOS app, an expanse tracking app, just submitted for review to enter the App Store. Hopefully it will be available soon. Here is the supporting web portal for the app.
DailyCost is a simple and elegant expanse tracking app for everyday use. With intuitive interaction and beautifully designed statistics, it just rocks.
Please visit http://www.dailycost.me