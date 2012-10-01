Amy Hood

Amy Hood
Amy Hood
Andrew Abajian Logo logo branding retro vintage seal cursive script bold sans serif gritty
Download color palette

I'm really digging this logo! It's for my photographer/videographer friend/client. Does the ornament line on the "Andrew" script look too much like a heart at first glance though?

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Amy Hood
Amy Hood
Type Design & Brand Identity

