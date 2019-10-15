michael wright

Signer.io development

michael wright
michael wright
  • Save
Signer.io development design experiment colors gradient colours adobe xd uiux ui design iphone ipad app design digital application interface ui ux app
Download color palette

A few years ago I was asked to conceptualise a web platform for cultural services (museums/galleries etc) to create signage and description panels for print without the need for a designer. The experiment was a success and as a result I've began working on re-creating the concept as a fully working app.

michael wright
michael wright

More by michael wright

View profile
    • Like