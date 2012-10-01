Scale - Share what you're listening to in Music

I recently finished a project called Scale with developer Evan Coleman. Scale allows you to share the song title and artist of what you're listening to with other people via email, messaging, Twitter, and Facebook (Facebook for iOS 6 only). There's also a slick option from this Share menu called "Add to Playlist" which allows you to add a song directly to existing playlists or into new ones you create dynamically.

Check out this great video courtesy of iDownloadBlog to see how it works.

Available on Cydia now for free. iPad version coming soon.